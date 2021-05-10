Puducherry: At a time when the nation continues to struggle with the second and more brutal wave of Covid-19, maintaining a healthy and fit body with a good immune system has become very necessary. And, to raise an awareness about the importance of staying fit, a man from Puducherry has posted a video of him exercising underwater. The video of the man was posted on Twitter and ever since then it has been making rounds on the internet. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Suffers From Depression After Brother's Death, Writes a Heartbreaking Note From Cape Town

In the video, the man, Aravind, who is reportedly a trained diver, can be seen wearing protective eye gear and working out on the sea-bed. To perform the exercises, Aravind dived 14 meters underwater. As per a India Today report, Aravind has been conducting diving campaigns in the coast of Chennai and Puducherry since the past 20 years. Also Read - Viral Video: 10-yr-old School Dropout Seen Selling Socks in Ludhiana, Punjab CM Offers Help | WATCH

Watch the video:

Man from Puducherry does Exercise 14 more deep water to emphasize on need of exercise during pandemic. Does Dumbell curls and Barbell curls under water as fishes swim by.. pic.twitter.com/pCVbx6O1H5 — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) May 10, 2021

The video was posted by a local journalist named Pramod Madhav with the caption, “Man from Puducherry does exercise 14 meters in deep water to emphasize the need of exercise during the pandemic.” The video has garnered hundreds of views and likes on the social media platform.