Mandap Me Makeup: An adorable yet hilarious video is going on social media where a groom can be seen helping his bride with her makeup when their marriage ceremony was taking place.

In the video, the couple could be seen sitting in a mandap while taking their wedding vows. After the groom puts sindur (vermilion) in her maang, a bit of sindur fell on the bride's nose.

While the bride was carefully cleaning the sindur off her nose, the groom took a makeup brush and dusted it off her nose and forehead gently. The couple could also be seen smiling while sharing the cute moment.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has received thousands of views and likes on Instagram. Instagram users really appreciated the loving gesture of the groom to help the bride. Users dropped a lot of laughing and heart emojis in the comments. Some commenters found the moment cute. Here’s what some of the comments said: