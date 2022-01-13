Mangaluru: In what appeared to be a scene from a movie, a Mangaluru policeman chased and nabbed a mobile phone thief following a hot pursuit in the city. The incident happened on Wednesday when the police got information that a few criminals escaped after stealing the mobile of a person near Nehru Maidan. Soon after, the cops got into action, got down from their car and started chasing the criminal in true Singham style.Also Read - Brothers Separated During Partition Meet After 74 Years, Video Leaves Internet Tear-Eyed | Watch

Without giving up, the policeman continued running after him. After a relentless chase through narrow lanes and wide roads, the policeman finally caught the criminal. He dropped the criminal on the ground and sat on top of him. Soon after, his colleagues also reached there and took the criminal away.

Watch the video here:

The stolen mobile was recovered from the criminal, and two other accomplices of his were also arrested by the police. This filmy chase has now become the talk of the town in Mangaluru and the video has gone viral, with many praising the cop for his heroics.