Viral IndiGo air hostess Aayat who took the internet by storm for dancing in an empty flight to the song Manike Mage Hithe has posted a new video on her Instagram. She captioned the video saying, “And so many requests for this song!!! sami sami!” Aayat’s latest reel is going crazy viral on Instagram. The video has received over 21,000 likes so far.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Kacha Badam Song in Empty Flight. WATCH

In the new post, the air hostess is looking beautiful as she is dressed in a white and gold saree with gold temple jewelry and gajra in her hair. She could be seen dancing gracefully to the new song from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit film Pushpa featuring Rashmika Mandanna. The air hostess nailed the hook step of the Saami Saami song. Also Read - Air Hostess Bride Leads Her Own Baarat, Rides Horse to Groom's House in Bihar's Gaya | Watch

Watch the viral video below: Also Read - Viral Video: 'Manike Mage Hithe' Fame IndiGo Air Hostess Grooves to Jugnu, Nails The Trend | Watch

Netizens loved her dancing skills and complimented how pretty she looked. “Absolutely Breathtaking,” a user wrote. “Wow superb,” another user wrote. Here are some of the comments from the video: