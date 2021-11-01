Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has still not died down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and continues to create waves in both Sri Lanka and India. Over the last few months, several celebrities and netizens alike have shared dance videos on the song which are gaining a lot of love and appreciation on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Couple Enjoys Cool Weather at Patna Zoo; Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH

Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists have also adapted it into other languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bangla etc. So how could Punjabi industry not join in? A few days back, a Punjabi version of the song was released on YouTube, and is now going viral on the internet.

This new rendition of the song was sung by Nehha Aroora with Aanuj Gupta featuring in it. In the video, Neha is seen dressed up in a white kurta with jhumkas. ”A big thank you to all for liking the Teaser of the song. Presenting the full official Punjabi cover of Manike Mage Hithe,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has received a lot of love from social media users, with many appreciating the version. One user said, ”Loved the song! ❤❤ listening on loop!” while another commented, ”Awesome Guys 🎉🎉🎉 You nailed it! Congratulations on giving such a wonderful Punjabi rendition of the song.”

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators and artists as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. Previously, many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar and Yashraj Mukhate shared videos of them on their social media account, where they can be seen grooving to the rhythm of this song.

The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.