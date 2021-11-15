Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has still not died down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and continues to create waves. Over the last few months, several celebrities and netizens alike have shared dance videos on the song which are gaining a lot of love and appreciation on social media. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have also adapted it into other languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bangla etc.Also Read - Viral Video: Netizens Are Loving This Ghatam Cover of Manike Mage Hithe Song. WATCH

A few days back, an Arabic version of the song was released on YouTube, and is now going viral on the internet. The 1-minute-30-seconds video was also posted on Instagram by Marwa Khalil and has left netizens mesmerised.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مروة خليل (@marwakhalil83) The video has gone viral, garnering a lot of love from netizens. Shared 5 days back, the video has fetched 13,485 views so far and several comments.