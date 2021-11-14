Another cover of the hit song Manike Mage Hithe sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is going viral on social media. The soulful rendition of the song was played on a percussion instrument called ‘ghatam’.Also Read - Viral Video: Brother And Sister Dance to Viral Manike Mage Hithe, Internet Showers Love | Watch

Ujjwal Kumar shared his ghatam mix of Manike Mage Hithe on Instagram a while ago. Since then, it has received more than 10,600 views and 2,800 likes.

In the video, Ujjwal can be seen playing the ghatam while sitting in a valley in Manali. The amazing view, the crisp rhythm of the ghatam, with the soothing voice of Yohani, gave a really zen vibe to the song.

Manike Mage Hithe is a 2020 Sinhala song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. Yohani’s version of the song was released in May.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens loved this version of the song and flooded the comments with praise. Here are some of the comments from the post: