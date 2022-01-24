Imphal: Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Manipur, has created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups (fingers tips) in one minute. Niranjoy Singh, who was earlier a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute. The Guinness Book of World Records effort was organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal.Also Read - BSF Jawan Completes 47 Push Ups Within 40 Seconds in Freezing Cold, Leaves People in Awe | Watch

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh from Manipur broke the Guinness Book of World Records last week for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute pic.twitter.com/arSF5ZySUZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2022

Congratulating the Manipuri youth, Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I’m so proud of his achievement!”

Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute 💪

I'm so proud of his achievement !! pic.twitter.com/r1yT0ePn3f — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2022

According to a report by East Mojo, the previous record holder in most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute is Graham Maly from the United Kingdom in 2009. “It is a historical record for breaking the world record after a gap of 13 years by an Indian,” East Mojo quoted Dr Thangjam Parmananda, founder of Aztecs Sports Manipur as saying.

(With ANI inputs)