Imphal: As part of a trial run for the first passenger train in Manipur, an engine arrived on Monday at the newly-constructed Khongshang railway station in Manipur’s Noney district. The engine under the Jiribam-Imphal Railway line project is seen as an attempt to improve the railway connectivity for the people of the North-Eastern region. According to Hindustan Times, The Northeast frontier railways chief engineer Sandeep Sharma-led officials accompanied the engine from Jiribam via Rani Gaidinliu (Kaimai) and Thingou railway stations to reach Khongshang, covering about 62 km.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances to Kacha Badam on Road, Nails The Hook Step | Watch

As the engine arrived, many locals were seen gathered at the station to welcome the engine’s arrival. Women expressed their happiness by performing traditional dances of the Rongmei tribe. Ministry of Railways shared the video and wrote, ”North-East Connectivity gets a Boost! Indian Railways reaches Khongsang in Manipur. First Train Engine reached at Khongsang station in Manipur under Jiribam-Imphal Rly line project. People of Manipur expressed their joy with their traditional dance.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministry of Railways (@railminindia)

The video has gone viral, and many thanked the Indian Railways. One user wrote, ”Thank you Indian Railway 🛤 great achievements,” while another user said, ”Wow that’s good news.” A third wrote, ”This is a New India.”

See more reactions:

Manipur CM N Biren Singh also took to Twitter to share the news. “In yet another milestone, happy to share that an engine has reached Khongsang Railway Station today. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the impetus given to improve connectivity in Manipur will immensely boost the economy of the State @PMOIndia.”

In yet another milestone, happy to share that an engine has reached Khongsang Railway Station today Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the impetus given to improve connectivity in Manipur will immensely boost the economy of the State@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sgQfHD4aq4 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 14, 2022

The 111-km Imphal-Jiribam railway line being constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹14,322 crore is set to be completed by December next year