Viral Video: Who doesn't love magic? As kid and even as adults, we all have been awed at the magician's abilities and always wanted to learn those tricks. One such magic trick has gone viral on Twitter, and netizens have been bowled over by the act.

The video shows a man performing a magic trick with a sugar sachet. He first tears the sachet and pours the sugar in his left hand, which has been clenched into a fist. He then tosses the sugar into the air while holding the empty sugar packet in his mouth. The magician then grabs the empty sachet with his left hand, and then seems to catch the sugar with his right hand. He then pours the sugar from his right hand into the empty sachet.

The video was posted on Twitter by a page called Overtime. “I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out 😵‍💫 (via jadon.ray/TT) pic.twitter.com/TjsFrm7Udg — Overtime (@overtime) February 25, 2022

The video has gone viral, with 5.5 million views and thousands of retweets. Netizens are left baffled by the magic trick and are trying to figure out how the man did it. Some claimed that the man used a fake thumb to do the trick.

“Lol, no, he is wearing a fake thumb. He cups the thumb cap in his left hand and pours the auger inside, then places his R thumb into the fake thumb. Then takes the fake thumb off and pours the sugar out of it,” a user said. Another wrote, “Great sleight of hand. If you want to know how he masterfully pulls this – freeze it at 00:08 and look at his right thumb. Yes it’s a prop but still, he nails it expertly.” “What is happening here? I’m dumbfounded,” a third user said.

Here are other reactions:

He might have that fake thumb, BUT THAT EXECUTION WAS FLAWLESS. https://t.co/70KfQztv65 — ZORO SZN. (@pvtriotss) February 26, 2022

Anyone figure this out yet? I’m still baffled #SPM230 https://t.co/KnwwqHclX2 — Brooks Coughenour (@BrooksCougheno) March 1, 2022

I'm married to a professional magician and I have to say, this is exceptional. Wow. https://t.co/cQhcIgDk7k — Alexandra Tran (@LexWojTran) February 26, 2022

I used to do magic tricks and this an impressive performance but basically he is holding a thumb-shaped cup in his left hand to catch the sugar, slips that over his right thumb when he opens his hands (you can see slight discoloration) and then slides it off to let the sugar out https://t.co/I5jfjYebwt — kirt (@Kirkhum) February 26, 2022

