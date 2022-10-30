Viral Video Today: Fire stunts are extremely dangerous and can often go horribly wrong if they’re not performed carefully in a safe manner. A chilling video is going viral where we see a fire stunt go terribly wrong. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Ravi Patidar and has received over 12 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Transforms Herself Into Horrifying Monster With Makeup For Halloween. Watch

In the clip, a man can be seen performing a dangerous stunt with petrol and a fire stick. While standing on a table in front of an audience, the man puts petrol in his mouth. When he spits it out on the fire, he brings the firestick close. The petrol catches fire and sets fire to his mouth and beard. Soon, his whole face catches fire and he can be seen patting it to put out the fire. Two men then rush in to help douse the fire on his face with their hands. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Sits On Halloween Pumpkin For Photo, But This Funny Thing Happens. Watch

Netizens were left terrified after watching the video but also said that people should not attempt such stunts. “Bahut hi Khatarnak stunt Hai Har Kisi Ko yah nahin karna chahie,” a user commented. “Bhai jindagi bahut kimati hai,” a user wrote. “Aisa mat Kiya Karo Bhai Dil ko bura lagta hai,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN’S BEARD CATCHING FIRE AS STUNT GOES WRONG HERE:

Lesson of the day: Do not attempt such dangerous stunts.