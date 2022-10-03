Viral Video: Considered to be the ‘language of the Gods’, Sanskrit is the one of the ancient languages of India. But the language has lost its glow as it is now spoken by less than 1% of Indians and is mostly used by Hindu priests during religious ceremonies. However, there are still some people in India who are keeping the language alive in their lives and preserving its ancient glory. One such person recently left social media users impressed after he delivered a flawless cricket commentary in Sanskrit. While we are accustomed to listening to cricket commentaries in English and Hindi, and regional languages in some cases, hearing it in Sanskrit sure is a novel occurrence. In a video shared on Twitter, the man can be heard doing a live commentary of the gully match between a group of boys, in Sanskrit. His energetic and fluent diction has left social media users amazed.Also Read - Deer Herd Drink Water From Beautiful Lake in Switzerland, Viral Video Mesmerizes Netizens. Watch

Twitter user named Lakshmi Narayana B S. posted the video and simply captioned it as, "Sanskrit and cricket."

MAN DOES CRICKET COMMENTARY IN SANSKRIT: WATCH VIDEO

Sanskrit and cricket pic.twitter.com/5fWmk9ZMZy — lakshmi narayana B.S (@chidsamskritam) October 2, 2022

Needless to say, the video is going viral, and people are pouring love and appreciation for the commentator. Since being shared on Sunday, the video has raked up 219 K views, and more than 1800 retweets. One user said, “Awesome! Obviously Sanskrit has now word for cricket since the language predates it, but commentary was pure bliss to hear.” Another commented, “This brings a smile to my face. Lindy, Wholesome and high culture..”

A third wrote, “Never heard cricket commentary in Sanskrit before I remember the days when I went to a Sanskrit workshop, everyone use to talk in Sanskrit all the teachers to the students.. What a time it was…” A fourth commented, “Wow…I loved it…it would be so nice if we start talking like this.. Sanskrit gives peace of mind .well all languages in India are equally interesting but my fav..is Sanskrit.”

Home Ministry’s Language Department in a recent reply to an RTI revealed that only 2,4821 people in the country speak Sanskrit.