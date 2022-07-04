Viral Video: You must have often noticed vendors and small shopkeepers trying to sell their products by attracting customers in their own distinctive style. Some try to catch people’s attention by reciting the name of their products in a rather funny voice, while some compose catchy jingles. After Bhuban Badyakar’s ‘Kacha Badam’ jingle went crazy viral worldwide, similar videos of vendors have surfaced on the internet. Now, a video of a man selling fruits in a funny and passionate way has gone viral, amusing netizens.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Enjoys Taking Bath, Has Fun Rolling & Splashing in Water | Watch

The video was uploaded on Reddit shows the fruit seller shouting and making funny faces to sell his fruits. He first cuts papayas and watermelons, and howls after looking at the fruit to attract the customers. (“Kitna laal hai”, he says in the video. “If my Fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruits then I don’t want it,” Reddit user Crowcin said while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and has amassed more than 65000 votes and several comments. People were amused to see the hilarious way of selling fruits and many applauded his confidence. One user commented, “They’re juiciest when you scream at them first.” Another user wrote, “Someone needs to sneak in a yellow watermelon into his stash. Imagine an actual surprised reaction from him.” “Kroger spent millions on a rebranding campaign and all they needed was this guy,” a third commented.