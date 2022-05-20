Viral Video: Thrill and adventure seekers who crave new and complex experiences, often forget the dangers associated with it. In an attempt to look cool, such people often push their limits and ignore warning signs. That’s what happened in China’s Jiujinggou scenic spot in Susong County when a man fell down a swift stream of water and hit a bed of rocks. The incident happened on Monday when a man entered a prohibited area in China to attempt a stunt and it went horribly wrong.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Tries to Break His Phone With Rock But It Catches Fire. Watch

The video shows the man running across the slippery stones at the top of the waterfall. However, he lost his balance and slid down the water at high speed until he landed in a shallow-looking pool filled with rocks. “He is falling down! Oh my god!” a person is heard saying in the clip shared by South China Morning Post on Twitter, as others rush to help him. “This is why you should respect warning signs,” read the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

This is why you should respect warning signs ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/MJM8Hvzps6 — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) May 17, 2022

Thankfully, he survived the fall with only a few minor scratches. Netizens were left stunned that he only ended up with minor injuries after falling from such a height, while others rebuked him for ignoring the warning sign and attempting such a stunt.