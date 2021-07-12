Viral Video: Needless to say, an Indian wedding procession is incomplete without a crazy dance session. A perfect opportunity to let loose, baaratis are often seen dancing excitedly, matching the beats and energy of dhol and band wale. One such wedding baarat video is going viral online for all the right reasons. In the video, a man is seen breaking into a weird dance routine and coming up with killer expressions, which will definitely make you laugh hard.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Snatches Rasgulla From Girl's Hand & Eats It, Video Will Make You Laugh | Watch

As the other baaratis are seen doing the routine dance, a man in pink shirt first closes his eyes as if he were concentrating hard on the music. He then dances abruptly making crazy facial expressions and even stares at the sky at one point. Closing his eyes and grinning his teeth, all seems to be a part of his dance routine. Believe us, you wouldn’t be able to stop laughing after watching this dance. Also Read - Russian Military Cadets Sing Mohammed Rafi’s Patriotic Song 'Aye Watan', Anupam Kher Shares Video | Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Cries & Screams Like a Child After Getting Covid Vaccine, Netizens Call it 'Overacting' | Watch

It’s not known where the video is from, but people are loving the video and can’t stop laughing at this crazy dance. Some are jokingly saying that even Govinda will fail in front of his hilarious dance.

