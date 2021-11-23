Viral Video: Some images which create optical illusions go super viral and divide the internet. In the year 2015, ‘the dress’ led internet into a meltdown as people kept guessing whether it was white-gold or blue-black. 6 years later, the internet is confronted with the same dilemma. Tiktok user and environment designer Otelia Carmen recently shared a video of a woolen hat/beanie that seems to change colours, going from maroon to brown to green in a matter of seconds.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes His Own Jugaad Train Seat, Leaves Passengers Dumbstruck. WATCH

Notably, the green hat Carmen bought at the store turned out to be reddish-brown when she got home. She said: “So, I bought this green hat at the store today and I brought it home and when I took it out, I was like: ‘Why is this brown?’

”For everyone in my stories who said my hat was rust/maroon…you’re right – and also wrong 😂 THIS IS WHY LIGHTING IS SO IMPORTANT IN INTERIORS. Light = Color mah dudes,” Carmen wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by design/art/family | LA/MIA/CLE (@oteliacarmen)

The baffling optical illusion, has now intrigued people who are now divided on the colour of the hat. Of course, it also reminded social media users of ‘The Dress’ episode all over again.

“Here we go again with the ‘is it gold and white or black and blue’ dress”, wrote one user, while another wrote, ”So wait, is it maroonish in person?”

A third wrote, ”“I’m confused and entertained at the same time.”

Carmen explained that it is due to metamerism – a phenomenon in which a colour can change under different lighting. As explained in a report in NY Post, each light source has its own “color”, so when it’s projected onto a colored surface, it impacts the color of that surface.

So, Otelia’s hat appeared green in the shop due to the lighting in that area and looked brown at her home.

What do you think?