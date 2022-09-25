Viral Video: From mobile washrooms, to clinics, innovation amongst people reaches new heights everyday. As the festive season has begun, wedding season is next in line. Who could have thought that if the family is unable to reach the marriage hall, this marriage hall can come to you! Yes, you read that right. In a recent twitter post, Anand Mahindra, the famous business tycoon was all in praises for the concept of a portable marriage hall.Also Read - Viral Video: Jaguar Jumps From Tree, Attacks Crocodile in Water In Just One Leap. Watch

He shared a video on his account that depicted how a truck was creatively converted in to a marriage hall.

WATCH VIDEO: ANAND MAHINDRA LAUDS PORTABLE MARRIAGE HALL

I’d like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country pic.twitter.com/dyqWaUR810 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2022

Anand Mahindra appreciated the ingenuity behind the idea and tweeted, ” Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn’t take up permanent space in a population-dense country.”

This marriage hall claims to serve upto 200 people and is of about 40×30 square feet. With stylish inetriors, marriage hall on the wheels stole hearts on the internet.

There is so much that we might miss as it lay open in the common sight. But this business tycoon, almost everyday takes to the internet to shower his appreciation for everyday innovations in life.