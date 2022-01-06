Viral Video: A shocking video has emerged on the internet showing a group of Canadian influencers partying inside a packed plane while violating Covid protocols. In the video, the influencers were seen vaping, dancing, snapping selfies and flashing expensive booze bottles -without masks and social distancing. The incident happened on December 30 on the Sunwing flight from Montreal at a time when Canada is facing a surge of Covid-19 cases. The plane was headed to Cancun, Mexico from Montreal, Canada.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play a Fun Game After Wedding Pheras, Internet Loves It | Watch

According to social media posts, some of the passengers were cast members from Quebec reality television shows. One of the women seen vaping in the video is a trainee pilot who studies at the school of Lachute Aviation. “You can not make that up. The smoker on the controversial Sunwing flight is a future pilot who studies at the school of Lachute Aviation, which raises the indignation of her community. On the right, the young woman is piloting an airplane during her training,” read the tweet by Journalist Francis Pilon.

Watch the video here:

Des influenceurs québécois risquent des amendes salées et d’être bannis de compagnies aériennes après avoir enfreint des règles de l’aviation durant un gros party qui a dérapé à bord d’un vol pour Cancún. #covid #polqc Extrait de la fête ci-dessous 📸https://t.co/nGfRjY8uOj pic.twitter.com/kBzZwfp4EQ — Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 4, 2022

En rappel, cette vidéo durant le party où on la voir fumer en plein vol : pic.twitter.com/tuX8NnKUdA — Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 6, 2022

The video has drawn sharp criticism from many people, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It’s a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, their fellow citizens and airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible. This is a situation Transport Canada takes extremely seriously and we are following up. Like Canadians who have seen those videos, I’m extremely frustrated,” Trudeau told reporters.

Meanwhile, Canada’s minister of transport on Tuesday also called for an investigation into the video. In a statement, the department revealed that all of the passengers on the flight could face up to $5,000 Canadian dollars, or $3,938 U.S. dollars, in fines.

“Transport Canada has been in contact with the airline concerning this flight. Should the department determine that non-compliance with Transport Canada regulations and requirements has occurred, fines of up to $5,000 per offense could be issued to passengers,” wrote Omar Alghabra, the minister of transport, in the statement.