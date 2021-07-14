Pune: Every bride wants to make a memorable entry to her wedding, however, it seems like one woman in Pune took this idea a little too far. In an attempt to make a grand entry, a 23-year-old woman rode to her wedding ceremony on the bonnet of a moving SUV on Tuesday and soon landed in trouble. After the video of the stunt went viral, the woman has been booked by Pune Police along with her relatives for violating the Motor Vehicle Act. Covid rules were also violated as no one, including the bride, was seen wearing a mask.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom's Hand Trembles While Slipping Ring Onto Bride's Finger, People Say 'Engagement Ki Excitement' | Watch

The vehicle was on its way to Saswad, the wedding venue and the video was shot as it travelled along the Dive Ghat on the Pune-Saswad Road, a police station official said. In the video that was widely shared on WhatsApp and social media, the woman, wearing bridal attire, was seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving car while a person on a bike was filming her.

“The woman was sitting on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle shot the video. We have charged the woman, the videographer, and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Covid Regulation Act among others. None of them was wearing masks either,” the official added.

Officials said as the legal provisions invoked in the offence were bailable, those charged were not placed under arrest, according to Indian Express.