Viral Video Today: A massive brawl involving more than two dozen people broke out at a Walmart in Missouri, US recently. As chaos erupted in the store, bystanders caught the violence on camera and some even shared it live on their social media. Several videos from the brawl have surfaced on Twitter as well and have gone viral with millions of views.

The fight took place in the self-checkout area inside the big-box store located off West Florissant Avenue in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday (US time). The video shared on Twitter, which has received over 3.2 million views, shows people brutally punching, kicking and stomping on each other while screaming profanities.

Some of those involved in the altercation pick up poles and other objects, and use them to batter their foes. Others spray fire extinguishers, sending terrifying bystanders, including shoppers with kids, fleeing for their lives. According to New York Post report, Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall told the station KMOV4 that anywhere from 10 to 25 people were apparently involved in the scuffle.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MISSOURI WALMART BRAWL HERE:

Its Always Some Going On. Action City 😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/18VWlv66ee — Suzy Bee (@EssBeeSaid) October 12, 2022

Police said they believe those involved in the fracas knew each other. “We’ve never had an incident that involved 20 individuals in a brawl like that in a department store,” the town’s top cop told KSDK. Police officers responded to the scene at 9 p.m. to call about the brawl, but by then it was already dying down.

“We have been able to identify some individuals that were involved,” the chief said. “The fact that you have individuals that might have assaulted each other or had been assaulted, we have to ensure that they are prepared and willing to prosecute.”

He added that he was confident Walmart would be willing to press charges in this case because the store sustained some property damage in the chaos. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident and no injuries have been reported to the police.