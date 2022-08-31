Trending News: A shocking video is going viral on social media as a massive brawl broke out at a wedding in Kerala’s Alappuzha over papad. According to reports, an unpleasant spat escalated into a fist fight, over not giving papad at the marriage feast to the guests.Also Read - Gurugram Pub Brawl: Club Manager, 6 Bouncers Arrested for Thrashing, Molesting Guests

Reports mentioned that six people were injured in the brawl. The fight began when some members of the groom’s family requested extra ‘papad’ but they were denied, which led to a verbal altercation. Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between 2 Families At Disney World in Florida. Watch

The fight escalated quite fast as in the viral video, people were seen hitting each other with shoes and slippers. Later, people even used chairs and tables to attack each other. Also Read - Massive Brawl Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Over Alleged Threesome, Video Goes Viral. Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF BRAWL AT KERALA WEDDING OVER PAPAD:

In the great 100% literate state of Kerala, a fist fight broke out at a wedding after friends of the bridegroom demanded papad during the feast. This triggered a verbal spat and ended up in an ugly brawl. No wonder Mallus belo papad. 😆 pic.twitter.com/HgkEUYMwfy — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) August 29, 2022

Reports mentioned that the shocking incident took place at a marriage hall in Muttom in Alappuzha. A case has also been registered by the Alappuzha Police against 10 people who were apparently being identified.

As quoted by The Hindu, an official said, “A few friends of bridegroom asked for more papad, which the employees of the catering agency refused to serve. A war of words ensued. Later the groups clashed and threw chairs.”

In India, weddings are usually grand events where the host’s reputation is linked with the grandeur. It is assumed by the hosts (mostly the bride’s side) to treat the guests nicely and serve the best food to them.