Viral Video Today: A massive brawl broke out on the dance floor of a New York-bound Carnival cruise ship over an alleged threesome. Around 60 people were involved in the hour-long fight near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Tuesday. According to FOX News Digital, the fight started when significant others accused their partners of cheating in a threesome, said a female passenger.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Little Girl Does Her Makeup, Ending is Too Funny to Miss. Watch

The wild brawl took place at a nightclub on the fifth floor of the Carnival Magic ship at around 2 am after the angry lovers confronted their respective partners for two-timing them on the ship. A video surfaced on Twitter that showed a group of men and women beating up each other in the middle of dance floor and a security guard trying to entering the club to break off the fight. The video was tweeted by the user ‘naim’ with the following caption: “Last night’s festivities on my carnival cruise.” It has gone viral with over 187k views and 2k likes. Also Read - Duck Swims Through Pond Full of Cherry Blossoms, Viral Video is Unusually Relaxing. Watch

Other than punching and shoving each other, the brawlers smashed beer bottles. The fight lasted roughly an hour and spilled into the casino area on the same level of the ship, a passenger said. The ship’s security team tried to break up the fight and eventually called the US Coast Guard. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Perfectly Sticks Cow Dung on Wall, People Call It 'Amazing Desi Talent' | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

last nights festivities on my carnival cruise 🥳🛳 pic.twitter.com/uehhfmCfaC — naim (@nyeem0) June 28, 2022

The Twitter user, who was a passenger on the cruise, said he was “at the bar listening to my own music sipping a Shirley Temple, then the brawl broke out of nowhere!” He said some passengers were “injured and cut up from glass” and that “most if not all'” of the ship’s security guards rushed to the club to stop the violence. “It was the last night so I guess they wanted to go out with a bang,” he added.

