Viral Video: The consequences of lightning strikes are serious and it is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities. It is common knowledge that one should not stand under trees during thunderstorms, as it can be extremely risky. However, people still take the shelter of trees when lighting strikes. A video going viral now proves how such acts can be highly fatal. A fascinating video shared on Twitter shows a lightning bolt striking a tree right in the middle of the trunk. The location where the incident took place is unknown.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Police Constable Lovingly Feeds Mango to Monkey, Netizens Laud His Kindness | Watch

Due to their h eight, trees are likely to attract lightning as it makes its way to the ground. The video has left internet users shocked. The video was shared on Twitter by Wonder of Science and captioned as, ”This is why you should never stand under a tree during a storm. Credit: tomasgesu/TikTok.”

Watch the viral video:

This is why you should never stand under a tree during a storm. Credit: tomasgesu/TikTokpic.twitter.com/cf1VBIp9Gq — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) June 13, 2022

The video has gone viral, and people expressed their thoughts about the same. One user wrote, ”Not standing under a tree during a thunderstorm should be as common knowledge to everyone as, don’t put your hand into a fire – yet we still see people trying to keep their hair dry in such a storm. Darwinism will never be obsolete.” Another commented, ”Standing under a tree is literally the worst place to be. This is the most unsafe place to be during a storm.”

Here are more comments:

Not standing under a tree during a thunderstorm should be as common knowledge to everyone as, don't put your hand into a fire – yet we still see people trying to keep their hair dry in such a storm.

Darwinism will never be obsolete : ) — Pete Zee (@ZeePete) June 13, 2022

Sometimes Between the charged cloud and Earth. While passing over a tree or a tall building an opposite charge homay be induced causing a lightning to strike the tree or a building and if the charge is large it may cause severe damage and may prove to be fatal. — Mohammad Yousuf Shareef (@Mohamma70095291) June 13, 2022

Standing under a tree is literally the worst place to be. This is the most unsafe place to be during a storm. — Panget mo ka bonding lods😅🤣 (@321SANAall) June 13, 2022

I'm hiking LOTS this week and this is my greatest terror. Could you invent a way to prevent a person from getting zapped under a tree? #science #sciencefair #ideas #inventor #isef #isefbound https://t.co/xCUtggMTep — Science Fair Ideas 💡 (@scifair_ideas) June 14, 2022

Wow Mother Nature you Scary!! https://t.co/RxQ3QrBlR9 — Coven of the Sacred Lady (@sacredladycoven) June 13, 2022

Lightning strikes may be rare, but they still happen and the risk of serious injury or death is severe.