Viral Video: The consequences of lightning strikes are serious and it is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities. It is common knowledge that one should not stand under trees during thunderstorms, as it can be extremely risky. However, people still take the shelter of trees when lighting strikes. A video going viral now proves how such acts can be highly fatal. A fascinating video shared on Twitter shows a lightning bolt striking a tree right in the middle of the trunk. The location where the incident took place is unknown.
Due to their h eight, trees are likely to attract lightning as it makes its way to the ground. The video has left internet users shocked. The video was shared on Twitter by Wonder of Science and captioned as, ”This is why you should never stand under a tree during a storm. Credit: tomasgesu/TikTok.”
Watch the viral video:
The video has gone viral, and people expressed their thoughts about the same. One user wrote, ”Not standing under a tree during a thunderstorm should be as common knowledge to everyone as, don’t put your hand into a fire – yet we still see people trying to keep their hair dry in such a storm. Darwinism will never be obsolete.” Another commented, ”Standing under a tree is literally the worst place to be. This is the most unsafe place to be during a storm.”
Here are more comments:
Lightning strikes may be rare, but they still happen and the risk of serious injury or death is severe.