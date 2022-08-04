Viral Video: A massive and mysterious sinkhole has opened up in the ground in Chile’s Atacama desert region, leaving people baffled. The hole which was first detected on July 30, is estimated to be 82 feet (25 meters) in diameter and 650 feet (200 meters) deep. By Tuesday, the agency said that it is actually wider, at around 105 feet in diameter, and it is still expanding. Notably, the hole has appeared on the land where Canadian company Lundin Mining operates a copper mine.Also Read - Viral Video: African Kids Dance to Jerusalema, Netizens Can't Get Over Their Cuteness. Watch

“Upon detection, the area was immediately isolated and the relevant regulatory authorities notified. There has been no impact to personnel, equipment or infrastructure,” Lundin said in a Monday statement confirming the sinkhole. Lundin Mining owns 80% of the property and the rest is held by Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

Reuters shared a flyover of the hole that highlights the extent and darkness of its depths.

Watch the video here:

Chilean authorities have started investigating a mysterious sinkhole about 82 feet in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country https://t.co/tNIyN9MLh3 pic.twitter.com/AboZnVaqZs — Reuters (@Reuters) August 2, 2022

The anomaly is being investigated by the National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin). Sernageomin Director David Montenegro said, “We haven’t detected any material down there, but we have seen the presence of a lot of water,” Montenegro said. No details have been revealed about the cause of the sinkhole.

SOCAVÓN! Un socavón de aproximadamente 25 metros de diámetro se produjo este sábado en la Mina Alcaparrosa, Tierra Amarilla, #RegiónDeAtacama. Personal de @Sernageomin se constituyó ese mismo día para evaluar la situación y levantar recomendaciones. pic.twitter.com/WfwAwcP9Oc — Sernageomin (@Sernageomin) August 1, 2022