After concerns over the economy and sanctions, Russia has imposed restrictions on the purchase of staples as locals rush to stores to buy in bulk. Companies across a variety of industries have suspended some or all of their Russian operations in recent days, including McDonald's, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric and Netflix.

McDonald's announced earlier this week that it will temporarily shut all its 850 restaurants and suspend operations in Russia. However, the fast-food giant said it will keep paying wages for now to it 62,000 workers in Russia.

The move came as the company has faced criticism for failing to withdraw from the Russian market amid international outrage over Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

Local supermarkets in Russia’s Far East have limited sales of flour and sugar to up to 10 kilograms per person, vegetable oil and canned meat to no more than 10 bottles, salt and pasta to no more than 10 packs.

Amid the panic buying and McDonald’s also announcing that it is closing down, people in Moscow rushed to line up outside an outlet to get what they think would be their last McDonald’s meal until the chain decides to reopen its outlets.

In a 12-second video going viral on Twitter, a massive queue of endless cars can be seen aligned towards the restaurant in Moscow. The camera pans around to show the cars go as far as the eye can see.

Watch the video below: