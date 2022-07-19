Viral Video: A wedding reception in Kailua-Kona was washed away by massive waves that crashed into Hawaii’s south shores, blasting into homes, spilling across highways. A video of the incident has captured the moment when a massive wave dismantled the wedding party’s set-up of tables and chairs. Dozens of wedding guests were seen running away as the surge of water overturned the furniture and decoration.Also Read - Viral Video: Poor Dog Licks Ice Cream on Poster Believing It to Be Real, Internet Sympathises | Watch

Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, was filming when the waves crashed in. “It just was huge,” she said. ”It just came over the wall and just completely annihilated all the tables and chairs.” She said it happened about five minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to begin. “It wasn’t like a life-threatening situation by any means whatsoever,” she said. “It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh … what are we going to do? Where are we going to put the tables?”’

Watch the video here:

If you don’t believe in sea level rise, this happened here in Hawaii yesterday. As pollution worsens, no one will be safe. Your wealth won’t save you. pic.twitter.com/zDrb2pcomy — Kaniela Ing (@KanielaIng) July 18, 2022

However, despite that, the ceremony went ahead, with the newlyweds exchanging vows after the mess was cleared, she said. “We had the ceremony and it was beautiful, having all the (sea) spray,” she said. “The ocean was really wild. So it was great for the photos.”

The large waves, some more than 20ft high, came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.

(With Associated Press Inputs)