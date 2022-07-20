Unique solar car: Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group and Padma awardee is very active on Twitter. Almost every day he posts something or the other that becomes viral. Now one of his latest tweets is creating a buzz. In this tweet, he posted a video of a unique solar car made by a maths teacher from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - Viral Video: Here's An Epic Hack of Knotting a Tie in Less Than 10 Seconds. Watch

Maths teacher Bilal is a resident of Srinagar

Bilal Ahmed, a mathematics teacher from Srinagar, single-handedly built a solar-powered car. His innovation is a step forward in the electronic car market and green mode of transport. The video shows Bilal driving his car. Solar panels are visible on the doors, windows, bonnet, and the trunk of the car. After this Bilal is seen explaining the merits of this car. Also Read - Twitter Pe Hai Trending: Paneer Butter Masala. Here's Why

Bilal Ahmed, a mathematics teacher from Srinagar built a solar-powered car. His innovation is a step forward in the electronic vehicle market and a green mode of transport. @anandmahindra #solarcar #technology #sustainability #solarenergy pic.twitter.com/gXUGnE1THO — The Better India (@thebetterindia) July 9, 2022

Anand Mahindra’s appreciation of Bilal’s spirit

Anand Mahindra has described Bilal’s spirit as commendable. He said “Bilal’s passion is commendable. I applaud his single-handedly developing this prototype. Clearly, the design needs to evolve into a production-friendly version. Perhaps our team at Mahindra Research Valley can work alongside him to develop it further.”

Anand Mahindra expresses his great desire

Anand Mahindra further said in his tweet that perhaps “our team present at Mahindra Research Valley can work with Bilal to further develop this prototype”. Twitter users are giving a lot of reactions to this tweet of his and netizens are loving them.