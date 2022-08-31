Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: It’s finally that time of the year when Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day-long festival, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity, Lord Ganesha. The occasion is a loved and respected festival in India and celebrated with gusto by all. People on social media are also posting about the festival and singing praises of Ganpati Bappa. When it comes to social media, how can Anand Mahindra not tweet something? Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoons–Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a majestic Ganesh idol seated on a chariot.Also Read - Anand Mahindra Urges Nitin Gadkari For More 'Trunnels' In India - What Does It Mean

In the video, a massive and beautifully decked up idol of Lord Ganesha pulled by two bull statues, is being taken to the pandal. One can also see an Indian flag flying high at the side. Making a Star Wars reference in the caption, Anand Mahindra wrote, “He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi”.

WATCH VIDEO OF LORD GANESHA TWEETED BY ANAND MAHINDRA:

He’s unstoppable. May his Force be with you. Have a blessed #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/fGOFy0VrML — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 31, 2022

“Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chathurthi festival, may lord Ganesha bless you and ur family and all ur dreams come true,” a user wrote, replying to the video. “Imagine if we like each other as much as we love him….across community and creed…may he bless us with that thought and foresight”, commented another.

Prior to this, Mahindra had posted another video wherein he had shared a video of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and called it “the heart & soul of Mumbai”.

Nothing expresses the heart & soul of Mumbai better than Lalbaugcha Raja… Ganpati Bappa Morya! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nnqTIPqGUN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2022