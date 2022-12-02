Viral Video: MBA Student Gatecrashes Wedding In MP, Forced To Wash Dishes. Watch

The man seen in the viral clip is an MBA student who was given the punishment of washing dishes for gatecrashing the wedding to eat free food.

Trending News: A video is being circulated on social media that shows a man being forced to wash utensils at a wedding that he crashed. The man seen in the viral clip is an MBA student who was given the punishment of washing dishes for gatecrashing the wedding to eat free food.

As the student, whose face has been censored, scrubs dishes on camera, a man who caught the trespasser asks him, “Do you know the punishment of having free food?” He adds, “Now wash the utensils properly as you do at your house.”

The student seen in the clip is from Jabalpur and is pursuing MBA in Bhopal. “You are doing MBA and your parents don’t send money? You are earning a bad name for Jabalpur,” the man tells him. “How do you feel after washing the plates?” he asks the MBA student. “Free mein khana khaye, sir, kuch to karna padega (Have had free food. Have to do something),” the student replies.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MBA STUDENT WASHING DISHES FOR CRASHING MP WEDDING:

MBA student came to eat food without being invited at a marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh, people forced him to wash utensils !! मध्यप्रदेश के एक शादी समारोह में बिना बुलाए खाना खाने पहुंचा MBA का छात्र, लोगों ने युवक से धुलाए बर्तन !!

+ pic.twitter.com/XmBGr85aTy — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) December 1, 2022

