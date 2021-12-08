Viral Video: The internet is replete with several fun challenges and trends, and the ‘Jugnu Challenge’ is quite popular on Instagram these days. If you are active on Instagram, you might have come across many reels of people dancing to the viral song Jugnu by Badshah. Now, a video of a group of girls dancing to the song has gone viral, with millions of views. What’s interesting about this video is that the group of girls consists of all medical students!Also Read - Viral Tanzanians Kili and Neema Paul Dance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0. Watch Video

The challenge simply requires people to dance to the song just like Badshah and Akanksha Sharma did in the original music video. In the viral video, a group of six medical students can be seen mimicking the steps done by Badshah and Akanksha Sharma in the song. The video seems to be shot in the college or hostel premises, as the girls were in their uniforms with identity cards hanging from their necks. With their synchronized steps, they surely have aced the trend .

The clip was posted by Instagram user Chinmai Reddy along with a caption, “How’s your week going?”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on Instagram and has since garnered more than 5 million views and 648,326 likes so far. The comment section is full of heart and love emojis. One user in the comment section wrote, “Doctors can dance too” while another user wrote, ”Next generation doctors.” “That’s the best rendition of the challenge,” another added.