Chandigarh: While most of us have become couch potatoes in wake of the pandemic, physical activities have taken a back seat and laziness has taken over. In case you need inspiration to get back to your fitness routine, the story of a 76-year-old man will put you right on track. Hailing from Chandigarh, Tripat Singh has wowed the internet with his jaw-dropping and incredible fitness videos, proving yet again that age is just a number! Singh regularly posts his exercise videos on his Instagram page with his 71,000 followers, and has now gained the status of an Instagram celebrity. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Quarantine Diet: India Captain Reveals Foods That Keep His Fitness Levels High

The inspiring story of Tripat Singh was shared on Humans of Bombay’s official Instagram page with the caption, “The comeback is always greater than the setback!” Talking to Humans Of Bombay, the septuagenarian opened up about his fitness journey and what propelled him to do so. Singh said that it was the death of his wife in 1999 and the subsequent depression that led him to embark on a fitness journey.

“I’m Tripat and this is my wife, Manjeet. She passed away in 1999, and I was heartbroken without Manjeet. I was depressed for years. Our business dissolved. I became a couch potato. Manjeet would have been disappointed seeing me quit. So I decided to lift myself up in my 60s and train harder to lift myself again. Today I run a successful business. And I’m fitter than I ever was! And I feel my wife’s spirit and support in everything I do,” reads the text on the video. The reel also shows him performing a variety of exercises — ranging from lifting weights, working out using monkey bars and even lifting weights.

Needless to say, his fitness inspirational journey has motivated a lot of internet users who can’t stop marveling at his sense of dedication. ”Tears and inspiration,” wrote one user while another said, “That love for his wife though.”

Feeling inspired yet?