You might have heard of several people with degrees like B.Tech or MBA sharing their rags to riches stories by turning into chaiwalas, which can be a very profitable business in India and just requires a stall and hard work to cook tea all day. Now, an engineering student and aspiring entrepreneur is going viral for her breaking the norms and setting up a business from scratch by herself while pursuing her higher studies.

Vartika Singh came to Faridabad from Bihar to pursue B.Tech but she always dreamed of starting her own business. Instead of waiting for four years to complete her graduation, she decided to make the most of the time and get started on her dream now. In her free time, Vartika can be seen making and selling tea at her startup stall called 'B.Tech Chaiwaali' near Gate no. 4 Green Field, Faridabad.

Telling her story in a viral video, Vartika mentioned that she sells masala chai for Rs 20, lemon tea for Rs 20, and normal chai for Rs 10. She requested people to come and support her by buying tea from her stall. The clip was shared on Instagram by Swag Se Doctor and has received 51.7k views and 4,200 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF B.TECH STUDENT STARTS TEA STALL IN FARIDABAD HERE:

Netizens flooded the comments with praise for the B.Tech for working so hard with her studies and being an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. “Huge respect for the girl,” a user commented. “Chhota ho ya Bada Ho kam kam Hota Hai,” another user wrote. “Very exiting..All the best Vertika,” a third user wrote.