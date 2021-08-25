Pune: The Covid-19 lockdown that started in March 2020 brought home the reality of social isolation and loneliness for millions of people, like never before. As people remained cooped up in their homes, many took up new hobbies while other found companions in their pets and animals. One such girl from Pune made the best of the lockdown by befriending over a dozen parrots, who now call her apartment home.Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Halts As Giant Anaconda Crosses Busy Road, Video Creeps Out Netizens | Watch

According to an ANI report, Radhika Sonawane, a finance professional is being visited by more than a dozen winged friends every day, exemplifying the beautiful friendship between birds and a human being. Radhika made sure to ensure a comfortable home for the parrots by placing bird feeders and swings.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Radhika Sonawane, a finance professional from Pune is visited by more than a dozen winged friends every day pic.twitter.com/wsM2KFPQhy — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

“Earlier, Indian ringneck parakeet used to come but later on Alexandrine parakeet started coming here in large numbers. They come here every day. There is some kind of bond I have developed with them,” says Sonawane told ANI.

Now that the parrots are pally with her and some of them like to be fed by Sonawane’s hands.

“I started observing from their timing to what they eat. Eventually, they started trusting and coming here. Many of them prefer hand-feeding too,” she said.

To accommodate the birdies, Sonawane has transformed her balcony with many bird feeders and even small hanging bird stands that double up as a swing. “The bonding with the birds are deep. I have to think before travelling,” she said.

Here are more pictures:

(With Agency inputs)