Viral Video: For many people, tattoos and body piercings are an expression of self identity, but for this German man, it’s his whole life! He is so obsessed with them that he has set a Guinness World Record for the most number of body modifications. The man identified as Rolf Buchholz has more than 516 body modifications, and he says he is not yet done altering his body.Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Otters Roll Around & Play With Ice, Internet Says 'Otterly Adorable' | Watch

According to Guinness World Record, 62-year-old Buchholz has 516 piercings, including 278 on his genitals. Not only that, he sports horn implants, tattooed eyeballs , a split tongue and also has magnets in his fingertips. When asked that does it hurt, Rolf insists that they don’t hurt at all. However, he admits that the most painful experience was his palm tattoo.

“I started with the body modifications because I liked them. They were fun, so I started doing more and more. One day, I saw I could break the record because I met other record holders and realized I had more piercings than them,” Rolf explained to GWR.

“I think my most famous body modifications are my horn implants. They are really big Other than that I have a lot of implants, as you can see, on the arms and on the back of my hand. I also have a star under my chest,” Rolf added.

According to Guinness World Records, Rolf works in information technology for a telecoms company in Germany. Rolf started on the journey of body modifications at the age of 40 when he got his first ever tattoo and piercing.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ”Even he is asking doesnt it hurt i feel it hurts from how he barely breaths with all those things on his body.” Another commented, ”You shouldn’t give awards to this kind of things, it’s not something to celebrate, it’s something to worry about.”

Rolf first made headlines in 2014 when he was turned away from the Dubai airport, presumably because of his shocking look. He admits that these extreme alterations may shock others, but for him it’s no big deal. ”The body modifications have changed only the outside. It’s changed not me. I’m the same person,” he said.