Viral Video Today: There's no doubt that a lot people want to be like Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. But did you know the American billionaire had a Chinese doppelganger? A video is going crazy viral on Instagram that shows a lookalike of the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder.

The video posted on reels by the user 'homieisokotv' has received over 16.4 million views and 1 million likes. In the clip, an Asian man who has hair like Elon Musk and is also dressed like him is standing beside a black car. The Chinese Elon Musk puts a hand on the 'Tesla' and introduces himself. "Hey, everyone. I'm Yi Long Ma," he says while folding his arms. The man then appears confused as to what to say next.

While netizens obviously knew that the video was a parody of Elon Musk, they were baffled by how much the Chinese man's face resembled that of Elon Musk. Users came up with theories such as a face filter or the video being a 'deep fake'. Fake or not, Instagram users found the video hilarious. "Probably one of his 10 kids," a user joked. "This is terrifying and hilarious at the same time," a user commented. "He everywa m Elon ma, lol epic," another user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

That was a very convincing Chinese version of Elon Musk!