Viral Video: A video of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma singing Bryan Adams’ song ‘Summer of 69’ has gone viral, delighting social media users. In the 1.43 -minute video, the Meghalaya CM can be seen performing the iconic track while the band plays along with him. Notably, the video shot at an event in Itanagar, shows Conrad Sangma singing the song with perfect pitch and tone. Throughout the performance, he seemed to be enjoying himself and his expressions were totally in sync with the lyrics.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Elephant Refuses To Sleep, Adorable Video Will Remind You of Your Childhood | Watch

Twitter user and journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty shared the video with the caption, ”Where else you find a chief minister belt out a rock number, only in the #northeast Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar #NERocks.” A coming of age song, the iconic song Summer of 69 was released in 1984 on the album Reckless.

Watch the video here:

Where else you find a chief minister belt out a rock number, only in the #northeast Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad⁩ belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar #NERocks pic.twitter.com/Pygp7I6LVj — Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (@sangbarooahpish) October 18, 2021

The video has gone viral, with people in awe of the CM’s talent. Many people complimented his singing skills and were delighted to see his fun side. ”What a cool dude!”, wrote one user, while another commented, ”Northeast is apparently India’s rock music hub to everyone around the world since a few decades.”

A third wrote, ”The man belted out this @bryanadams anthem without missing a beat or line of lyrics. You rock @SangmaConrad!”

Here are more reactions:

Sangma has impressed music lovers on previous occasions too. In May last year, he had uploaded a video of him playing the Iron Maiden song Wasted Years.