Viral Video: Many people believe in the concept of karma, and are of the opinion that the consequences of one’s actions will have to be dealt with eventually. One such example of instant karma was witnessed in a video that has resurfaced on social media. A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shows a group of men being flung into air and thrown straight on road while they were beating a buffalo.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Enters Bathroom, Wraps Toilet Paper Around Itself. Watch

The video shows the 5 men riding the buffalo pulling a cart with them in it. It looked like the men were in a race with another two men who were riding a horse cart. The men were followed by a number of other people, who were on bikes, making a racket and honking their horns. As the buffalo received blows from the man trying to get him to go faster, it veered to the right. As it turned, one of its wheels caught the road divider and sent the men in the cart flying out and landing hard on the road. Kaswan simply captioned the video as ‘Karma’.

The video has gone viral and many said how the men got the punishment they deserved. One user wrote, ”Still satisfying to watch again and again.” Another wrote, ”Nice to see the riders trip over, rousing animalism in humans will surely have its impact.” A third commented, ”This is the best ever ending I’ve ever seen in my life…Karma hits back.”

Not possible in India…………….and also it should not be done.

Rather prevention of animal cruelty act should be enforced properly. and more and more animal should be included in act and fines and punishment also be increased. — Vishal Kumar Jakhad (@jakhadvishal) March 28, 2022

Thankfully no heavy vehicle was coming from other side. — Yogesh (@Yogesh44911059) March 28, 2022

Bhot acha hua ese logo ko punishment mili ❤️❤️ jo in bejubano ke sath esa krte h — surbhi nem (@NemSurbhi) March 28, 2022

Hahahahaha mja aa gya or lo mja bejuban janwar ka — Prerna Sahu (@PrernaSahu20) March 28, 2022

Hope the poor buffalo is fine!? — Anupama (@innarao) March 28, 2022

This is the best ever ending I've ever seen in my life…Karma hits back — Ultima Thule (@UltimaT55594871) March 30, 2022

