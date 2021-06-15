Viral Video: 3 Russian men are hailed as heroes and being praised for their brave efforts to save the lives of three children from a burning apartment. The video of the rescue efforts which has gone viral on social media, shows the men climbing a drainpipe outside a 3-storey building and forming a human chain to save the children after they trapped inside a burning apartment in Kostroma, Russia. Also Read - Viral Video: Tamil Nadu Man Worships Alcohol Bottles After State Allows Reopening of Liquor Shops | WATCH

The incident happened when the kids were alone in the house without their parents. Initially, the neighbours tried to break down the front door to save the children but their attempts failed. As fire continues to ravage the building, 3 men first climb the drainpipe to the third floor, and pull the first kid out of the window. He then passes the child to the second person below him following which he then passes the child to the third man. The child is then safely handed to a woman on the ground. Later, fire extinguishers arrived and doused the fire.

The men who saved the children have been nominated for bravery awards for their heroic efforts. Meanwhile Twitter is full of respect and admiration for all the people who promptly came together to save the kids’ lives instead of waiting around for help.

One user wrote, ”Now and again my faith in humanity is restored,” while another commented, ”Amazing things happen when good people come together.

A representative of the regional emergency services told RIA Novosti that the mother of the kids had gone for a stroll with the fourth child, and had left the children with her husband. Meanwhile, the father had gone running an errand after locking the apartment from the outside.