Funny Viral Video: Even if it isn't a fun place, fun people can show you how to have a blast even at the most boring places like the supermarket or in this case, the airport. Moving walkways or autowalks at the airport are very convenient for flyers. You might have seen kids or people walking backwards or doing silly things to make the walkways more fun, but have you ever seen people rowing a boat on it? Well, not an actual boat, but it sure looked like they were rowing one.

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden', which regularly shares funny and positive viral videos from around the internet. The video has received over 627k views and 43k likes.

The clip shows four men, who are just in the mood for a vacation, having a blast while rowing a pretend boat on the moving walkway. Flyers passing by the men at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam couldn't hold back their laughter as they saw them 'rowing' on the autowalk. A few girls could be seen laughing as the four guys did the rowing exercises while sitting on the moving walkway. Whistles and sounds of rowing men could be heard playing in the background and their goofiness was a treat to watch for the passengers going to board their flights.

Watch the viral video below:

Hilarious, wasn’t it?