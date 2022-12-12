Viral Video: Men Dance Moves With Utensils Will Make You Go ROFL | Watch Here

Viral Video: It is rightly said that the job of feet is walking, but their hobby is dancing! A similar kind of video has taken the internet by storm. Check the viral video here.

Updated: December 12, 2022 10:32 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Viral Video: It is rightly said that the job of feet is walking, but their hobby is dancing! A similar kind of video has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, we can see a group of men banging empty vessels and chairs while dancing to a song at a wedding venue. The short video was shared on the Microblogging site Twitter by a user named Ankit on December 06, 2022. Till now, the video has received over 15,000 views and several comments.

In the video, some men can be seen having a blast in the dining area. They can be seen banging on chairs and empty tables while dancing to an electric song. “Girls :- yha jyade instruments nhi baj rhe hai dance nhi karungi Meanwhile Boys :-,” reads the post alongside the video.

WATCH VIDEO OF MEN DANCING WITH UTENSILS AT WEDDING

As soon as the popular video was shared, Netizens flooded the comment section with different kinds of reactions. ” एक बार पीने के बाद तो लडके लोग जनरेटर कि आवाज मैं डांस कर लेते है 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣(After drinking once the boys dance to the sound of the generator 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣),” wrote one user.  “Vibe hi alag hai (the vibe is different)” wrote another user.

