Viral Video: Men Dance Moves With Utensils Will Make You Go ROFL | Watch Here
Viral Video: It is rightly said that the job of feet is walking, but their hobby is dancing! A similar kind of video has taken the internet by storm. In the viral video, we can see a group of men banging empty vessels and chairs while dancing to a song at a wedding venue. The short video was shared on the Microblogging site Twitter by a user named Ankit on December 06, 2022. Till now, the video has received over 15,000 views and several comments.
In the video, some men can be seen having a blast in the dining area. They can be seen banging on chairs and empty tables while dancing to an electric song. “Girls :- yha jyade instruments nhi baj rhe hai dance nhi karungi Meanwhile Boys :-,” reads the post alongside the video.
Girls :- yha jyade instruments nhi baj rhe hai dance nhi karungi
Meanwhile Boys :- pic.twitter.com/JN3DbHiGdl
— Ankit $8 (@imoriginalankit) December 6, 2022
