Greater Noida: A video is going viral on social media showing a group of young men firing a gun in air during a birthday party. The incident has been reported from Greater Noida’s Paramount Society. In the video, a few men are seen celebrating a birthday in the park, with several cakes kept on display on the car’s bonnet. One of the men holding a gun fires one shot in the air, while others are seen cheering and shouting.Also Read - Viral Video: Rajasthan Family Brings Home Bride in Helicopter, Villagers Throng to See Her | Watch

Meanwhile, after loud gunshots were heard late in the night, residents of the nearby societies are in a state of panic. After hearing the sound of firing, people informed the police, however, by the time the police reached the spot, the boys celebrating the birthday had left.

Watch the video here:

Birthday celebratory firing! The video is stated to be from Greater Noida's Bisrakh area. Police is looking for them to give the birthday gift now. pic.twitter.com/95Y4CNghRu — alok singh (@AlokReporter) December 17, 2021

Talking cognizance of the viral video, the police is currently investigating the matter. Ad DCP Elamaran G investigating the video, said that the security guard who had helped the boys has been arrested. Police also recovered two 12-bore licensed guns and cartridges from his possession.

Guard is arrested. Police wrote to agency to suspend his lisence. Birthday boy and his friends yet to be nabbed. Ad DCP Elamaran G. pic.twitter.com/lll47AVyhi — alok singh (@AlokReporter) December 17, 2021

In a similar incident, a Ghaziabad couple was seen holding and firing a gun in air, during their wedding. Celebratory firing at public gatherings, religious places, marriages is a criminal offence even with licensed guns and even if no one is injured. According to the amendment in the Arms Act, weapons cannot be used in any public function. In many cases, such firings have led to accidental deaths.