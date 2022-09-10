Nagin Dance Video: Indian men who dance at parties, wedding or in someone’s baarat have a weird obsession with naagin dance. Just like doing the knee spin or the worm would be considered showing off advanced moves while dancing in the US, for Indian uncles the advanced dance moves are locking a leg with another man and doing bhangra or doing the naagin dance.Also Read - Sri Lanka TROLL Bangladesh Team With Naagin Dance After Qualifying For Super Four; Watch VIRAL Video

A hilarious video is going viral on social media where two Indian men were doing the naagin dance in a village. While people are watching them, the two men are moving in a circle in a defensive position, with their hands over their heads like snakes. The men rotate their hands like a king cobra and the man with the big belly gets a little too much in character and lunges towards the other man, or naagin. The man literally flies a few feet away with all his body strength, the other had to dodge the his ‘cobra attack move’ and he also startled a few people around him. Also Read - Viral Video: UP Cops Spotted Performing Naagin Dance in Uniform During I-Day Celebrations | Watch

The man falls on the ground, rolls, and gets back on his knees like a snake again, clearly unharmed by the massive jump. The other man then looks scared but keeps playing the nagin game with him. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘memes.bks’ with the following caption: “Udta sanp milgya guys”. Netizens found the video absolutely hilarious and it has received over 12,000 views. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Nagin Dance at Lord's Balcony During 2nd Test Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter; See India Captain's Viral Picture

WATCH THE HILARIOUS VIRAL VIDEO OF MEN DOING NAGIN DANCE:

