Prayagraj: Seems like no lessons have been learnt form the case of social media influencer Bobby Kataria who has been booked for drinking on a highway in Uttarakhand. In another such case, a video has emerged online showing a group of youth, partying on a boat and smoking hookah on the Ganga river in Prayagraj. The video shows eight youths on a boat. While the youth on the front is smoking hookah, another is roasting chicken. The video is being recorded by another man who is sitting on the boat. Meanwhile, questions are being raised about the local administration and what steps have been taken by them.Also Read - Viral Video: Panic After Wild Elephant Spotted Roaming In Assam's Tezpur, Damages Vehicles | Watch

WATCH MEN EATING CHICKEN AND SMOKING HOOKAH:

Though it is still not clear in which area the video was shot, Prayagraj police have taken cognisance of it. SSP, Prayagraj, SK Pandey said police has received the viral video in which some people are seen having a picnic on a boat. It is believed that the video was shot while it was near a ghat in Daraganj area.

On the basis of the video, police teams are making efforts to identify the people following which an FIR will be lodged against them, he added. “Those seen enjoying themselves on the boat will be identified and strict action will be taken against them,” said SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey.