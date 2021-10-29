Viral Video: Ever since Neeraj Chopra made the country proud with his Olympics gold medal, his name is on everybody’s lips and has become an inspiration for the entire nation. The 23-year-old javelin gold medallist makes headlines wherever he goes and whatever he does. Now, a heartwarming video of Neeraj, where he is seen interacting with a little girl, has gone viral online, delighting social media users. The video was taken at Panipat Sports Stadium on Wednesday.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Shines in Cred's Hilarious New Ad, Netizens Go Gaga Over His Acting Skills | Watch

In the 17-second video, Neeraj Chopra is seen bending forward with hands in his pockets. While interacting with a little girl, the javelin thrower can be seen telling her about an athlete. He said, “Aapne suna hai uska naam? Usko search karna aap, vo kaafi ache athlete rahe hai.” However, the girl innocently said that she has not heard about the name of athlete Neeraj was talking about and added, “Mere favourite toh aap hi ho (You only are my favourite)”. The cute answer left Neeraj smiling, after which he pats the girl on her head.

The video clip has been shared on Twitter by IPS officer Pankaj Nain, with a caption, “Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today. Way to go Champion.”

हमारे favourite तो आप ही हो 😊 @Neeraj_chopra1

Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today .

Way to go Champion 👍 @dsya_haryana pic.twitter.com/eKcjRjeDLI — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) October 27, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, and people have appreciated Neeraj’s polite and humble nature. Many opined that despite all the fame and popularity, he has maintained his down-to-earth nature throughout.

One user wrote, ”I just love about the way he treat with children no show off in front of camera just treat like true gentle man.”

I just love about the way he treat with children no show off in front of camera just treat like true gentle man ❤️ — Shiv Dutt pal 🇮🇳 (@Shivduttp1998) October 28, 2021

He is a genuine man …. love from me ❤🇮🇳 — Nitin Kr. Pandey (@nitinevergreen) October 29, 2021

He is down to earth man 🙏🏻 Real hero 👏👏 — kirandeep kaur (@OnePanjaban1) October 27, 2021

Pankaj Nain Sir… Real Hero like #NeerajChopra is available for everyone, his simplicity encase and won everyone Heart and Great to see your efforts- Thanks a lot — Dhrub Raj Mishra (@mishra_dhrub) October 28, 2021

Wow heart touching video ❤️❤️🙏🙏 .Great Neraj sir 🙏🙏 — Hritik Pandey (@HritikP97610795) October 27, 2021

Neeraj Chopra made history on August 7 when he threw the javelin a distance of 87.58m to win independent India’s first gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.