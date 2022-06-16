Viral Video Today: Centuries ago, mysterious sea serpents and mermaids were believed to be hidden in the world’s vast oceans. Merfolk (mermaids and mermen) are, of course, the marine version of half-human, half-animal legends that have captured human imagination for ages. The tales and stories about half-human and half-fish beings have existed for a long time but there’s no actual proof that mermaids exist.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Screams in Shock As Ostrich Sticks Its Head Into Car At Safari Park | Watch

A video is going viral on social media that claims to have spotted a ‘real mermaid’ in the ocean. “Samundar main dikhi asli jalpari?”, the text over the video said. The clip is being retweeted a lot and has received over 2,600 views. Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Passing By Cars Gives Man a High Five, Clip Has 17 Million Views. Watch

The clip shows a greyish-blue coloured and very animated-looking creature climbing on a shore before showing off its body and then jumping into the ocean. The last thing you see is the jalpari’s tail going in the water. The mermaid or merman seems to be wearing a trendy dress with shoulder pads, a collar, and spikes on its back. However, the mermaid has long silver hair, like an old woman. Its scary face structure resembles more to an alien than a mermaid. It almost looks like something out of an animated game. Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Left Standing on Dead Hippo With 40 Crocodiles in Water. Watch What Happens Next

Watch the viral video below:

The majority of netizens called the video fake and just laughed it off. A user jokingly said the jalpari (mermaid) looks more like a jalpara (merman). “Modi hai to mumkin hai,” another user commented. Here are some of the comments from the post:

What do you think of the video?