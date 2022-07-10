Viral Video Today: A bright meteor was recently caught on camera streaking through the night sky over Chile’s capital Santiago. Scholars from Concepcion University confirmed the phenomenon was a small body of rock which burned up upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere, according to reports.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Makes Groom Sign Special Wedding Contract With Cute Promises He Has to Keep. Watch

The meteor was witnessed from different sites in Santiago on July 7, allowing cameras to track its movements. Local media outlets citing authorities reported that the meteor disintegrated into several parts before disappearing in the Andes region. A report by Brazilian media outlet TNH1 said that the inhabitants of the city heard the sound of the meteor crossing the atmosphere as if it were a burst of thunder.

Astronomer Juan Carlos Beamin, from the Chilean Astronomy Foundation, informed that the meteor crossing Santiago is called "T12.cl.". The video is going viral on YouTube with thousands of views. Netizens said they were mesmermised as they saw the meteor cross over the sky and light up the city like a massive flashlight.

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t that amazing?