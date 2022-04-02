New Delhi: In what appears to be a meteor shower, a stunning footage has captured the blazing streak of light cutting through the night sky over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, storming the social media. Sightings were reported from Nagpur and some other parts of Maharashtra and Jhabua, Barwani, Betul, Bhopal districts in Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray Flags Off Two Metro Lines in Mumbai, Slams Opposition Over ‘Credit Tussle’

Even as several people took to social media on Saturday to upload videos of burning objects falling from the sky in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, a top functionary of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory said it was a common phenomenon possibly involving meteorites. Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, however, said, “This appears to be ulkapind (meteorites). Their fall is common.” Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances in a Scary Way, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch

Watch the stunning footage here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/kPUfL9P18R — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Also Read - Woman Eats 19 Chicken Nuggets in Just One Minute, Breaks Guinness World Record | Watch

Meteors are bright streaks of dazzling light that one sees in the night sky. Often called ‘shooting stars’, meteors are rocky objects, which enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a tremendous speed. As the Earth, in its annual journey around the Sun passes through a dusty region in space, the tiny rocky objects enter the atmosphere with great speed – between 30 and 60 km per second – and produce a shower of light streaks called as meteor shower.

(With agency inputs)