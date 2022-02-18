A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a meteorologist can be seen tearing up as her boyfriend proposed to her on live TV. Netizens said it was one of the best Valentine’s Day proposals they’ve seen and it brought tears to their eyes too.Also Read - 2 Gay Men Caught Kissing on Live TV, Twitter Calls It 'An Act of Revolution' | Watch

Mary Lee, CBS San Francisco Bay Area meteorologist, was recording a segment about the Northern Lights when her longtime boyfriend surprised her by proposing to her on-air.

The viral on-camera proposal starts by showing Mary Lee taping at the KPIX 5 studio when her boyfriend's daughters Mirium and Madi arrive on the set with roses. Mary Lee thought it was a Valentine's Day surprise by her family until her boyfriend gets down on one knee and takes a box with a ring in it.

“Mary, you are my Northern Lights. You are spectacular and beautiful,” he says. “The girls adore you and I love you. I want you to be a part of my life. Will you be my forever girl and will you marry me?” he asks.

As soon as she sees the ring, she was overwhelmed with emotions and couldn’t hold back her tears. It was also special for her as she always wanted to get engaged in front of the Northern Lights.

Watch the viral video below:

The whole team at CBS San Francisco Bay Area had a hand in pulling off the proposal. “They called it ‘Operation Marry Mary!'” the meteorologist said later.

The video has received 13,700 views on Twitter and users flooded the comments saying how romantic and cute the proposal was. Here are some of the replies from the post:

