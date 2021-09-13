Viral Video: In an attempt to look different, a 23-year-old Mexican rapper has adopted an extreme transformation by getting gold chain hooks surgically implanted into his scalp! Yes, Dan Sur recently got hooks ‘surgically implanted’ on his head to replace his original hair with gold chains. Ever since the bizarre surgery in April, the rapper has been showing off his “golden hair” to his followers on Instagram. He also claimed that he is the first-ever rapper to get this procedure done. Along with the golden locks, he also has golden braces on his teeth.Also Read - Couple Kicked off Flight for Not Wearing Masks Properly, Filmed Abusing Staff | WATCH Viral Video

According to Metro, the rapper said he didn’t want to dye his hair like everyone else, and he wanted to do something unusual.

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now. This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history,” he said in one of the TikTok videos.

Watch the videos and pictures here:

Quoted by the Daily Mail, the rapper explained the procedure. He said, “I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hook and they are all hooked in my skill.”

His bizarre transformation has shocked people on social media. See more pictures and videos:

Earlier, Lil Uzi Vert also had gotten a $24 million diamond implanted into his head. However, he recently claimed a fan ripped the precious gem out of his face at the Rolling Loud music festival in July, but says he was able to jump into the crowd and retrieve it.