Viral Video: Did you think bridges, that too newly inaugurated, collapsed only in India, or Asia? No, it happens in other parts of the world too. The mayor of a city in Mexico was recently left red-faced after a newly built bridge collapsed during its inauguration ceremony, plunging him and more than 20 people into a ditch. At least eight people, including four city council members, two other city officials and a local reporter were injured, reports said. They had to be extracted on stretchers from the gully and taken to local hospitals, the city council said in a statement.Also Read - Robber Hanging From Bridge in Bihar's Begusarai Snatches Phone From Train Passenger. Watch Viral Video

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media too wherein you can see a large group of people rushing on to the bridge. The hanging bridge made of wooden boards and metal chains had recently been remodelled. Video of the collapse suggested the boards separated from the chains supporting them. Local officials, including city council members, fell about 10 feet onto rocks and boulders in the streambed. Also Read - Viral Video Shows Bloopers of NASA Astronauts Falling While Walking on Moon. Watch

Watch the viral video here:

Footbridge collapse during reopening ceremony in Mexico pic.twitter.com/Kn4X554Ydk — Adrian Slabbert (@adrian_slabbert) June 9, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Man Paraglides With Vulture, Leaves Netizens and Smriti Irani Stunned. Watch

According to local news reports, Mayor Jos Luis Uri stegui later said that some of the people accompanying him on the inaugural walk had been jumping on the bridge, perhaps in an attempt to make it sway. There were a lot of people jumping. That was reckless, Uri stegui said. The crush of officials and journalists on the bridge also may have exceeded its planned capacity, the mayor said. There were more of us than there should have been there, he said.

Cuernavaca, located just south of Mexico City, has long been a weekend getaway for capital residents due to its abundance of water and balmy climate. The footbridge was part of a river walk along one of the city’s many streams. Cuernavaca has undergone explosive growth and has largely ignored or polluted many of its waterways. The river walk was intended to be part of a revival of the city’s natural attractions.

(With inputs from AP)